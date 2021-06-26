Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Raymond James worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.