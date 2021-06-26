RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.62. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 348,523 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $606.87 million, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.13.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

