REAL Hits 1-Day Volume of $230.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. REAL has a total market cap of $515,305.83 and $230.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One REAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

