Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,566,384 shares in the company, valued at C$45,902,857.50.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,248. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.82. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

