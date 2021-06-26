Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28,407.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004600 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $28,407.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00254488 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.06 or 0.00777558 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

