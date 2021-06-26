RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. RED has a total market cap of $608,151.78 and $13,514.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00391546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.