Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.79 or 0.99937963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.