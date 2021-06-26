ReddCoin Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $53.77 million and $71,427.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,953.96 or 0.99822000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00338143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00693262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003748 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

