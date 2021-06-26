RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

