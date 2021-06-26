Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $11.53 million and $731,412.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

