Ren Price Hits $0.32 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Ren has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $318.42 million and $42.23 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00571358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.