Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of The Trade Desk worth $74,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $1,782,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,792.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.02. 12,332,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.