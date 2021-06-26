Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $64.21 Million Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 252,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Coupa Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $255.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

