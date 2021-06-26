Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,468 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

ADSK opened at $288.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

