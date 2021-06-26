Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $107.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

