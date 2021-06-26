renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $31,917.25 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $31,917.25 or 1.00045104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 10% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $349.67 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,956 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

