Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $70.49 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $70.49 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038048 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,558,321 coins and its circulating supply is 156,557,356 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

