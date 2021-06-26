Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $202,143.13 and approximately $79.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

