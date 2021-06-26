Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

