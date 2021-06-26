Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

