Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.63% of Retail Value worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Retail Value by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Retail Value by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 458,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Retail Value by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

RVI opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $444.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.84. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

