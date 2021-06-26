REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.29% of REV Group worth $40,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE REVG opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 181.33 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,617. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.