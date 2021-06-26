Reviewing Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) & AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.84 $13.82 million $0.98 33.63 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 5.44% 7.23% 4.30% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than AppYea.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats AppYea on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

