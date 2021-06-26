Reviewing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EnerSys and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Novanta has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73% Novanta 7.34% 15.66% 8.37%

Risk & Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.41 $143.37 million $4.49 21.76 Novanta $590.62 million 7.81 $44.52 million $1.95 66.84

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Novanta. EnerSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnerSys beats Novanta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

