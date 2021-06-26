Reviewing Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -131.52% -13.09% -9.66% Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.47% 17.38% 5.11%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Highlands REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 6 0 2.67

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $71.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 12.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1,101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 12.65 $228.28 million $2.17 34.90

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

