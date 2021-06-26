Reviewing Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) & Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 11.03 -$9.50 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -24.26% 28.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Squarespace and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 2 10 0 2.83 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Squarespace.

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats Squarespace on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

