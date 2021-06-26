Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Revolution Medicines worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

RVMD stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

