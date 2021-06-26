Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $44,758.27 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.66 or 0.00032472 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $44,758.27 and $6,761.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00168140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.06 or 1.00396551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

