RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0131 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $356,279.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 272,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

