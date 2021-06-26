Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $476,397.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $476,397.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00027141 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

