Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$75.58. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.58, with a volume of 90,337 shares.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 37.88.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

