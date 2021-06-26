RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,900 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth accounts for about 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of AdaptHealth worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.