RK Capital Management LLC Buys 27,600 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. KBR accounts for about 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KBR worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in KBR by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $38.53. 7,176,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

