RK Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,800 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 792,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

