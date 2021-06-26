RK Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments accounts for 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Veeco Instruments worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 439,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

