RK Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of FirstService worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FirstService by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 881.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

