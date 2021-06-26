RK Capital Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 523,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

