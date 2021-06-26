RK Capital Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 2.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NVR worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR traded up $26.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,844.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,861.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,113.70 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.