RK Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,900 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Harmonic worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Harmonic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

HLIT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 2,526,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $846.12 million, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

