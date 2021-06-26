RK Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 4,106,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,383. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

