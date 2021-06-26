RK Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,261. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

