RK Capital Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises about 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brooks Automation worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,991. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,331 shares of company stock worth $2,601,931. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.