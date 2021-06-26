RK Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 1,033,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

