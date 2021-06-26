RK Capital Management LLC Invests $4.97 Million in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,852. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $542.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

