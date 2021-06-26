RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. TopBuild accounts for 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TopBuild worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.98. 4,089,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,907. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.