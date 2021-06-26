RK Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $5,507,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of DNMR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,989,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,648. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.