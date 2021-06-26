RK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,138,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,819 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,504,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,338. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $530.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.17.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

