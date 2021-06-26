RK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 229,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,618. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

