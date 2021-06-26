RK Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,800 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Model N worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 495,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,803. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.