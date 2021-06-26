RK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 470,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BSPE stock remained flat at $$11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,233,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSPE shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

